FC Dallas-Revolution, Sums

|Dallas
|0
|1—1
|New England
|0
|0—0
First half_None.
Second half_1, Dallas, Hayes, 1 (Lamah), 76th minute.
Goalies_Dallas, Jimmy Maurer; New England, Matt Turner.
Referee_Hilario Grajeda. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Jonathan Johnson. 4th Official_Mark Geiger.
A_11,508 (20,000)
___
|Lineups
Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Anton Nedyalkov, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Harold Mosquera, 63rd), Jacori Hayes, Roland Lamah (Tesho Akindele, 79th), Victor Ulloa; Cristian Colman, Maximiliano Urruti (Carlos Gruezo, 68th).
New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba, Claude Dielna, Andrew Farrell, Gabriel Somi; Zahibo, Teal Bunbury (Krisztian Nemeth, 76th), Luis Alberto Caicedo, Scott Caldwell (Juan Agudelo, 46th), Diego Fagundez; Cristian Penilla.