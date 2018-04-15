  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/15 09:04
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 12 2 .857
Toronto 9 5 .643 3
New York 7 7 .500 5
Baltimore 5 10 .333
Tampa Bay 3 11 .214 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 4 .636
Cleveland 8 6 .571 ½
Chicago 4 8 .333
Detroit 4 9 .308 4
Kansas City 3 9 .250
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 12 3 .800
Houston 10 5 .667 2
Seattle 7 4 .636 3
Oakland 5 9 .357
Texas 5 11 .313

___

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Detroit 6

Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto 8, Cleveland 4

Houston 3, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 4

Seattle 7, Oakland 4

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Boston 10, Baltimore 3

Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 9, Tampa Bay 4

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (Bundy 0-1) at Boston (Sale 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-1) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Lively 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 2-1) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-1), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Seattle (Hernandez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Colon 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 2-0), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 11:05 a.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.