Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|001—
|3
|9
|3
|Boston
|301
|401
|10x—10
|15
|0
Cobb, Castro (4), Hart (6), Givens (8) and Sisco; Velazquez, Kelly (6), Walden (7) and Leon. W_Velazquez 2-0. L_Cobb 0-1. Sv_Walden (1). HRs_Baltimore, Alvarez (2). Boston, Ramirez (3), Martinez (3).
___
|Texas
|000
|011
|030
|1—6
|11
|1
|Houston
|000
|500
|000
|0—5
|8
|0
Minor, Barnette (6), Bush (8), Kela (9), Martin (10), Claudio (10) and Centeno; Morton, Rondon (7), Peacock (8), Smith (8), Giles (9), Harris (10) and Stassi. W_Kela 1-0. L_Harris 0-1. Sv_Claudio (1). HRs_Texas, Guzman (1), Kiner-Falefa (1), Beltre (1), Gallo (5). Houston, Gurriel (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|110
|211
|000—6
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000—1
|7
|0
Mikolas, Holland (8), Hicks (9) and Molina; Finnegan, Brice (5), Floro (7), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Mikolas 2-0. L_Finnegan 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Garcia 2 (2). Cincinnati, Barnhart (2).
___
|Colorado
|200
|000
|000—2
|2
|1
|Washington
|000
|104
|10x—6
|12
|0
Gray, Senzatela (6), Rusin (7) and Wolters; Scherzer, Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 3-1. L_Gray 1-3. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (5). Washington, Wieters (1).
___
|Atlanta
|135
|100
|000—10
|15
|2
|Chicago
|101
|001
|29x—14
|10
|2
Newcomb, Winkler (6), Jackson (8), J.Ramirez (8), S.Freeman (8), Moylan (8) and Suzuki; Quintana, Butler (3), Cishek (7), Wilson (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Wilson 1-0. L_J.Ramirez 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (5). Chicago, Almora (1).