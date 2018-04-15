|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Toronto
|9
|5
|.643
|3
|New York
|7
|7
|.500
|5
|Baltimore
|5
|10
|.333
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|3
|10
|.231
|8½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Chicago
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Detroit
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Kansas City
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Houston
|10
|5
|.667
|2
|Seattle
|7
|4
|.636
|3
|Oakland
|5
|9
|.357
|6½
|Texas
|5
|11
|.313
|7½
___
|Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.
Boston 7, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Detroit 6
Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 8, Cleveland 4
Houston 3, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 4
Seattle 7, Oakland 4
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Boston 10, Baltimore 3
Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
Baltimore (Bundy 0-1) at Boston (Sale 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-1) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Lively 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 2-1) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-1), 2:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Seattle (Hernandez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Colon 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 2-0), 8:08 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, 11:05 a.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.