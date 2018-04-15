Protests, anger a month after Brazil activist slain

A sign with a picture of murdered councilwoman Marielle Franco with text written in Portuguese that reads "Marielle lives. I am because we are" hangs
A man holds sign with an image of murdered councilwoman Marielle Franco, with text written in Portuguese that reads "Justice for Marielle and Anderson
Rio state Congressman Marcelo Freixo embraces Anielle Franco, left, sister of councilwoman Marielle Franco during a memorial for Marielle Franco and h
A woman prepares to place flowers at a memorial as people gather in a homage for councilwoman Marielle Franco and and her driver Anderson Pedro Gomes,
People shout in Portuguese "Marielle present" during a memorial for murdered councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson Pedro Gomes, who bot
A woman paints signs reading in Portuguese "Who ordered Marielle's killing?" during a memorial for murdered councilwoman Marielle Franco and her drive
Anielle Franco attends memorial for her murdered sister councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson Pedro Gomes, who both were killed a month
Anielle Franco holds sunflowers as she attends a memorial for her murdered sister councilwoman Marielle Franco and the driver Anderson Pedro Gomes, wh
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian protesters have taken to the streets of Rio de Janeiro by the thousands to demand answers in the slaying of a city councilwoman who was a prominent human rights activist, Marielle Franco.
Demonstrators stretched banners across some of the city's iconic landmarks and spray-painted walls with slogans such as "Fight like a Marielle."
Saturday's protests come a month after Franco and her driver were shot dead. The activist had been critical of a security force takeover of policing in Rio and many of her backers have called the slaying a political assassination.
Authorities say surveillance footage shows two vehicles followed Franco's car and they are trying to trace fingerprints from shell casings found at the scene.
Franco's sister and the wife of driver Anderson Pedro Gomes joined the march.