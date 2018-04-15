  1. Home
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores, Galaxy beat Fire 1-0

By  Associated Press
2018/04/15 06:11

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in his first MLS start and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic headed home Ashley Cole's deep diagonal cross in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. The Swedish forward played as a substitute in his first two appearances for the Galaxy (3-2-1). He has three goals in 127 minutes.

Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham made four saves to preserve his second clean sheet of the season.

The Fire dropped to 1-3-1.