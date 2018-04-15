NASCAR XFINITY-Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 Results

Saturday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.533 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 300 laps, 0 rating, 57 points.

2. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 44.

3. (4) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 52.

4. (13) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 33.

5. (9) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 34.

6. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 300, 0, 31.

7. (25) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 30.

8. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 300, 0, 37.

9. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 32.

10. (21) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 32.

11. (16) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 300, 0, 26.

12. (10) Austin Cindric, Ford, 300, 0, 37.

13. (5) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 299, 0, 34.

14. (8) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, 299, 0, 34.

15. (23) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 299, 0, 22.

16. (28) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 299, 0, 21.

17. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 298, 0, 20.

18. (12) Ryan Reed, Ford, 298, 0, 22.

19. (30) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 298, 0, 0.

20. (26) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 298, 0, 17.

21. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 297, 0, 16.

22. (32) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 297, 0, 15.

23. (22) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 295, 0, 15.

24. (40) David Starr, Chevrolet, 295, 0, 13.

25. (37) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 295, 0, 12.

26. (27) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 293, 0, 11.

27. (31) Timmy Hill, Dodge, brakes, 257, 0, 10.

28. (38) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, brakes, 212, 0, 9.

29. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 140, 0, 18.

30. (39) Cody Ware, Dodge, accident, 140, 0, 0.

31. (33) Tony Mrakovich, Ford, accident, 133, 0, 6.

32. (36) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, overheating, 121, 0, 5.

33. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, accident, 105, 0, 4.

34. (14) Ty Majeski, Ford, accident, 98, 0, 3.

35. (11) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, accident, 66, 0, 2.

36. (29) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, engine, 48, 0, 1.

37. (20) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, brakes, 47, 0, 1.

38. (17) Kaz Grala, Ford, accident, 26, 0, 1.

39. (24) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, brakes, 25, 0, 1.

40. (19) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 4, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 67.588 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 21 minutes, 57 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 12 for 93 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Custer 0; J.Allgaier 1-47; C.Custer 48; D.Hemric 49-55; C.Bell 56-90; A.Cindric 91; R.Preece 92-109; D.Hemric 110-163; R.Preece 164-173; C.Briscoe 174-183; B.Jones 184-285; R.Preece 286; B.Jones 287-290; R.Preece 291-300

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Jones, 2 times for 104 laps; D.Hemric, 2 times for 59 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 46 laps; R.Preece, 4 times for 35 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 34 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 9 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 0 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: R.Preece, 1; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. E.Sadler, 261; 2. D.Hemric, 255; 3. T.Reddick, 247; 4. J.Allgaier, 240; 5. C.Bell, 226; 6. C.Custer, 218; 7. R.Truex, 211; 8. S.Gallagher, 208; 9. B.Jones, 193; 10. R.Reed, 183.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.