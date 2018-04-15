  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/15 04:28
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 000 020 001— 3 9 3
Boston 301 401 10x—10 15 0

Cobb, Castro (4), Hart (6), Givens (8) and Sisco; Velazquez, Kelly (6), Walden (7) and Leon. W_Velazquez 2-0. L_Cobb 0-1. Sv_Walden (1). HRs_Baltimore, Alvarez (2). Boston, Ramirez (3), Martinez (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 110 211 000—6 8 0
Cincinnati 000 010 000—1 7 0

Mikolas, Holland (8), Hicks (9) and Molina; Finnegan, Brice (5), Floro (7), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Mikolas 2-0. L_Finnegan 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Garcia 2 (2). Cincinnati, Barnhart (2).

___

Colorado 200 000 000—2 2 1
Washington 000 104 10x—6 12 0

Gray, Senzatela (6), Rusin (7) and Wolters; Scherzer, Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 3-1. L_Gray 1-3. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (5). Washington, Wieters (1).