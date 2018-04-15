|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Cano Sea
|11
|33
|12
|14
|.424
|Mauer Min
|10
|34
|6
|14
|.412
|HRamirez Bos
|12
|47
|10
|17
|.362
|MChapman Oak
|14
|53
|12
|19
|.358
|Betts Bos
|14
|51
|16
|18
|.353
|Altuve Hou
|14
|54
|8
|19
|.352
|Segura Sea
|11
|46
|10
|16
|.348
|Judge NYY
|14
|53
|13
|18
|.340
|Simmons LAA
|15
|62
|13
|21
|.339
|Moustakas KC
|12
|48
|8
|16
|.333
|Home Runs
MChapman, Oakland, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gallo, Texas, 4; KDavis, Oakland, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Diaz, Toronto, 4; 24 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gregorius, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; MChapman, Oakland, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Gallo, Texas, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; 10 tied at 10.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; 9 tied at 2-0.