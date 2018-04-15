  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/15 04:32
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cano Sea 11 33 12 14 .424
Mauer Min 10 34 6 14 .412
HRamirez Bos 12 47 10 17 .362
MChapman Oak 14 53 12 19 .358
Betts Bos 14 51 16 18 .353
Altuve Hou 14 54 8 19 .352
Segura Sea 11 46 10 16 .348
Judge NYY 14 53 13 18 .340
Simmons LAA 15 62 13 21 .339
Moustakas KC 12 48 8 16 .333
Home Runs

MChapman, Oakland, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gallo, Texas, 4; KDavis, Oakland, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Diaz, Toronto, 4; 24 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gregorius, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; MChapman, Oakland, 12; Haniger, Seattle, 12; Gallo, Texas, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; 10 tied at 10.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; 9 tied at 2-0.