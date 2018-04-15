  1. Home
By The Associated Press
2018/04/15 03:10
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 5 0 1 16 14 4
Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6
New England 3 1 1 10 10 5
Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 6
Orlando City 3 2 1 10 11 10
New York 3 2 0 9 13 6
Montreal 2 4 0 6 6 12
Philadelphia 1 2 2 5 3 6
Chicago 1 2 1 4 7 8
Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4
D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 4 1 1 13 12 9
Vancouver 3 3 1 10 8 11
Los Angeles FC 3 2 0 9 11 10
LA Galaxy 2 2 1 7 7 8
Real Salt Lake 2 3 1 7 6 14
Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9
FC Dallas 1 0 3 6 6 3
Colorado 1 1 2 5 7 5
Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6
San Jose 1 2 1 4 7 8
Portland 0 3 2 2 6 12
Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, April 11

New York City FC 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Friday, April 13

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Vancouver 0

Saturday, April 14

New York 3, Montreal 1

Toronto FC at Colorado, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 15

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6 p.m.

Friday, April 20

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 21

Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Houston, 3 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 3:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 22

Minnesota United at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Portland, 6 p.m.