Impact-Red Bulls, Sums

Montreal 1 0—1 New York 1 2—3

First half_1, New York, Wright-Phillips, 4 (Valot), 5th minute. 2, Montreal, Vargas, 3, 33rd.

Second half_3, New York, Kaku, 1 (Wright-Phillips), 57th. 4, New York, Murillo, 1 (Lawrence), 76th.

Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush; New York, Luis Robles.

Referee_Armando Villareal. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Eric Weisbrod. 4th Official_Marcos de Oliveira.

A_15,017 (25,000)

___

Lineups

Montreal_Evan Bush; Victor Cabrera, Rudy Camacho, Chris Duvall, Rod Fanni (Daniel Lovitz, 40th), Jukka Raitala, Alejandro Silva; Ken Krolicki (Louis Beland-Goyette, 57th), Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette; Jeisson Vargas (Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 66th).

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Kaku (Marc Rzatkowski, 82nd), Tyler Adams, Sean Davis (Alex Muyl, 88th), Daniel Royer, Florian Valot; Bradley Wright-Phillips (Derick Etienne, 78th).