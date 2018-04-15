Wolves returning to English Premier League after 6 years

LONDON (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a return to the English Premier League after a six-year absence.

Promotion was secured without playing, thanks to Fulham conceding a stoppage-time goal to draw with Brentford 1-1.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves, who have won 28 of their 42 games in the League Championship, play Birmingham on Sunday.

Santo is represented by Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes, as are several Wolves players, including record-signing midfielder Ruben Neves.

In 2015, Mendes agreed to sell a minority share of his firm to a subsidiary of Fosun International, the Chinese company that has owned Wolves since July 2016.

But rival clubs have complained to the English Football League about the relationship between Wolves and Mendes.

Mendes' most renowned clients are Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.