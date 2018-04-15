|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Toronto
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|New York
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|Baltimore
|5
|9
|.357
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Chicago
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Detroit
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Kansas City
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Houston
|10
|4
|.714
|1½
|Seattle
|7
|4
|.636
|3
|Oakland
|5
|9
|.357
|6½
|Texas
|4
|11
|.267
|8
___
|Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.
Boston 7, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Detroit 6
Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 8, Cleveland 4
Houston 3, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 4
Seattle 7, Oakland 4
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore (Bundy 0-1) at Boston (Sale 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Lively 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 2-1) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-1) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-1), 2:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Seattle (Hernandez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Colon 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 2-0), 8:08 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Baltimore (Cashner 1-1) at Boston (Johnson 1-0), 11:05 a.m.
Miami (Smith 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-1), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Perez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0) at Oakland (Mengden 1-2), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 0-2) at Seattle (Paxton 0-1), 10:10 p.m.