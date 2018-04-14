The Latest: Peru leader urges anti-corruption measures

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The Latest on the Summit of the Americas meeting in Peru (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra has opened the Summit of the Americas plenary session with a call for heads of state to approve a declaration with a list of measures aimed at preventing corruption.

The declaration was met with applause Saturday— but not everyone at the meeting in Lima, Peru, agrees on how to root out corruption.

Bolivian President Evo Morales told his counterparts that the capitalist system allows corruption to prosper and said it should be dismantled. He also assailed the United States as the biggest threat to world peace and democracy.

The theme of the summit is battling corruption though many are skeptical that any agreement reached will lead to practical change.

___

10:15 a.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has endorsed the U.S.-led military strike against Syria's government.

He says "Canada stands with our friends in this necessary response and we condemn in strongest possible terms" the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

He made the comments Saturday at the Summit of Americas taking place in Lima, Peru.

Trudeau said that Canada will work with others to investigate the use of chemical weapons on Syrian civilians and that "those responsible must be brought to justice."