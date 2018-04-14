  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/14 22:57
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Southampton 2, Chelsea 3

Swansea vs. Everton

Burnley vs. Leicester

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton

Huddersfield vs. Watford

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Tottenham vs. Man City

Sunday's Matches

Newcastle vs. Arsenal

Man United vs. West Brom

Monday's Match

West Ham vs. Stoke

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Aston Villa 1, Cardiff 0

Nottingham Forest 0, Brentford 1

Preston 3, Leeds 1

Sunderland 1, Norwich 1

Bristol City 3, Birmingham 1

QPR 4, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Ipswich 1, Barnsley 0

Fulham 1, Reading 0

Sheffield United 2, Middlesbrough 1

Burton Albion 0, Hull 5

Bolton 0, Millwall 2

Wednesday's Match

Wolverhampton 2, Derby 0

Friday's Match

Aston Villa 1, Leeds 0

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield United 1, Millwall 1

Burton Albion vs. Derby

QPR vs. Preston

Hull vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich vs. Cardiff

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City

Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich

Reading vs. Sunderland

Barnsley vs. Bolton

Fulham vs. Brentford

Sunday's Match

Wolverhampton vs. Birmingham

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Oxford United 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Gillingham 0, Blackburn 0

Rochdale 1, Wigan 4

AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton 0

Blackpool 3, Northampton 0

Wednesday's Match

Oldham 1, Walsall 1

Thursday's Match

Bradford 0, Shrewsbury 0

Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers vs. Blackburn

Oxford United vs. Southend

Oldham vs. Gillingham

Bury vs. Northampton

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster

Plymouth vs. Portsmouth

Peterborough vs. Rochdale

Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon

Wigan vs. Rotherham

Charlton vs. Scunthorpe

Blackpool vs. Fleetwood Town

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Swindon 2, Yeovil 2

Stevenage 1, Mansfield Town 1

Morecambe 2, Chesterfield 2

Saturday's Matches

Chesterfield 0, Mansfield Town 1

Newport County vs. Swindon

Grimsby Town vs. Barnet

Crawley Town vs. Coventry

Stevenage vs. Cambridge United

Accrington Stanley vs. Exeter

Yeovil vs. Wycombe

Luton Town vs. Crewe

Morecambe vs. Carlisle

Colchester vs. Notts County

Cheltenham vs. Forest Green Rovers

Port Vale vs. Lincoln City