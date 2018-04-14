Missouri governor's scandal ensnares unwitting hairdresser

CHICAGO (AP) — The scandal that could trigger impeachment proceedings against the Missouri governor has ensnared a St. Louis woman who testified about an affair with Eric Greitens, though she never went to police or sought an investigation.

The woman's account was made public this week in a report released by lawmakers. It portrays a hairdresser in a rocky marriage whose handsome client bedazzled her with his accomplishments, including a career as a Navy SEAL.

If accurate, her testimony shows her being threatened by one man — Greitens — and betrayed by another — her ex-husband, who gave a TV station a secretly recorded conversation in which she described a sexual encounter with Greitens.

She's also been drawn into a political process that could invite attacks on her character and credibility.