Hong Kong stylist found dead in Taipei apartment room: police

Taipei, April 14 (CNA) A renowned hair stylist from Hong Kong and longtime Taiwan resident was found dead in his apartment in Taipei late Friday evening, possibly due to choking, according to police on Saturday.

The man, former L'Oréal executive Enzo Leung, was discovered unconscious at around 10 p.m. Friday by the apartment building's security guard, who immediately called for an ambulance, police said.

City firemen, who were the first to arrive on the scene with emergency rescuers, found Leung without any signs of life, police said.

On Saturday, police said empty liquor bottles were found scattered around Leung's apartment, with the victim lying in a pool of his own vomit in the bathroom.

There appeared to be no signs of exterior wounds.

According to law enforcement officers, the apartment guard said a friend of the victim arrived in the apartment building's lobby for a visit Friday evening, but couldn't get clearance from Leung downstairs.

The guard didn't let the visitor go upstairs, police said, and it was only during a routine security check of the building when he found Leung's apartment door ajar that he decided to check on the man.

Although initial findings suggest the Hong Kong native probably choked to death, police said the coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the actual cause.

The police said they have ruled out homicide.

The victim's sister in Hong Kong, who was later contacted by local authorities, told police that her brother had lived in Taiwan for many years, and that he was already a renowned stylist back in Hong Kong.

While in Taiwan, he worked for L'Oréal, an international cosmetics company.