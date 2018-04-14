  1. Home
  2. World

Giroud leads Chelsea fightback in 3-2 win at Southampton

By  Associated Press
2018/04/14 21:29

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at

Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at St

Southampton's Jan Bednarek, hidden from view, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal of the game during their English Premier

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Chelsea scored three goals in eight minutes, including two from substitute Olivier Giroud, in a stirring second-half comeback from 2-0 down to beat relegation-threatened Southampton 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The victory kept alive fifth-place Chelsea's slim hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League, with seven points now separating the champions from Tottenham and Liverpool above them.

After goals from Dusan Tadic and Jan Bednarek put Southampton 2-0 ahead by the 60th minute, Giroud headed in Marcos Alonso's cross to start the fightback in the 70th — nine minutes after coming on for the ineffective Alvaro Morata.

Eden Hazard slammed in a finish from close range in the 75th, before Giroud met a weak headed clearance with a driven half-volley into the bottom corner in 78th.

They were the first goals for Chelsea in the Premier League for Giroud, who gained a reputation as a so-called "super-sub" in his time at Arsenal before moving to Stamford Bridge in January.

Southampton stayed in the relegation zone with five games left.