Senior drivers account for most quickly fatal traffic accidents in Taiwan

Taipei, April 14 (CNA) Drivers in their 70s and older accounted for the most immediately fatal traffic accidents in 2017, according to data released Saturday by the National Police Agency (NPA).

There were a total of 1,434 cases of type A1 traffic accidents, or ones that resulted in death within 24 hours, last year, the NPA revealed.

On average, senior citizens of 70 years of age or older who were driving in those accidents accounted for 9.7 cases out of 100,000 people, followed by those between 18 and 29 of age who accounted for 8.08 cases per 100,000 people.

The main causes of type A1 traffic accidents for seniors 70 and over were failure to yield, not observing traffic signs, inappropriate turns, and a failure on the part of the passenger or the pedestrian, in descending order.

For those 18 to 59, the main cause of these deadly accidents was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The NPA found that in 94 percent of the cases, the driver was the one to blame for the accidents.

To ensure road safety, the NPA has asked all police officers to crack down on illegal driving activities and habits.