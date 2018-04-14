Taiwan supports sanctions against Syria for chemical attacks: MOFA

Taipei (CNA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday condemned the Syrian government's chemical attacks on its civilians and voiced its support for global sanctions against such crimes.

Asked about the air strikes launched by the United States, the United Kingdom and France on Syria following its suspected use of chemical weapons on civilians, MOFA spokesman Andrew Lee said the Republic of China (Taiwan) has always respected and protected human rights and democracy.

Taiwan strongly opposes and condemns any government that uses chemical weapons and other weapons of mass destruction to hurt innocent people, and supports the international community's adoption of necessary sanctions, Lee said.

Several agreements are in place, including the Geneva Protocol and the Chemical Weapons Convention, that prohibit the use of chemical and biological weapons.

According to the ministry, Taiwan has provided Syria and Jordan 50 prefabricated houses and five new, fully-equipped mobile intensive care ambulances for refugees in the region displaced by the chaos from the ongoing civil war in Syria.

Taiwan is willing to continue to help promote stability and other humanitarian efforts in the area in the future, the ministry said. (By Liu Lee-jung and Kuan-lin Liu)