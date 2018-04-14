Indian culture dazzled visitors at Taipei Main Station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the support of the Taipei City Government, the India Taipei Association (ITA) hosted the India Spring Carnival at Taipei Main Station today.

It was a carnival of music and dance performances, food gourmet and rich cultural exchange. Event-goers enjoyed the song and dance by the performers, while tasting a wide array of traditional Indian cuisine.

Visitors could enjoy classical, Bollywood and folk dance at the carnival.

Visitors could choose to get a full meal or a snack at the carnival. Indian cuisine often uses flavorful spices, infusing sweet and spicy.

Apart from traditional Indian cuisine, visitors were also able to get their hands on local products such as Indian herbal beauty products and handmade items. There were also booths to let visitors know more about tourism, yoga and culture in India.

Visitors were also able try on sarees, tie turbans, and experience henna at the carnival.

Traditional decorations at a booth

Both men and women can get a turban tied.

Henna drawing.

Mock up of the majestic Kumbhalgarh Fort located in the western state of Rajasthan. The fort was inscribed on the UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2013.

Towards the end, performers got visitors up on stage to dance along.

Most of the food was sold out before the carnival ended. The carnival came to an end at 5.30 p.m.