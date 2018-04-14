Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 14, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;79;A t-storm around;89;79;SW;10;75%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;A t-storm in spots;97;73;Sunny and less humid;90;73;ESE;8;37%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;81;56;Sunny and beautiful;80;53;NNW;9;31%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Drenching rain;56;51;Showers around;59;51;SW;13;71%;62%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;59;50;A shower or t-storm;62;50;SSE;7;81%;75%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;48;30;Plenty of sun;49;31;E;4;52%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;69;56;Afternoon showers;63;49;NNE;7;69%;96%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;48;25;Partly sunny;49;30;WNW;7;41%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with some sun;89;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;69;ESE;5;71%;66%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, warm;79;58;Partly sunny;76;57;N;8;51%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;69;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;64;N;6;78%;79%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;84;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;61;SE;7;42%;53%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;95;77;A t-storm around;89;76;WSW;5;73%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;Some sun;93;71;Mostly cloudy;91;70;SE;5;48%;14%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;97;82;Some sun, very warm;97;82;S;7;60%;19%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of rain;58;53;Partly sunny;67;54;WSW;9;67%;14%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and breezy;68;43;Sunny;70;46;SW;6;18%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Warm with some sun;79;60;Clouds and sun, warm;79;61;SE;12;53%;6%;5

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;63;48;Warmer;70;51;NW;6;65%;44%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;61;49;Episodes of sunshine;64;48;SE;6;76%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;73;63;A t-storm in spots;78;62;SE;10;72%;66%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;71;50;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;S;11;58%;80%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-storm;65;51;Partly sunny;63;50;SSW;8;72%;58%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny, nice and warm;77;49;Partly sunny;77;48;SE;8;55%;1%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and some clouds;74;53;Periods of sun, warm;76;58;SE;9;57%;36%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;73;62;Mostly sunny;76;65;NE;9;63%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Afternoon rain;78;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;64;ENE;4;58%;83%;3

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;61;47;Mostly sunny;66;45;NW;11;49%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with sunshine;95;67;Sunshine and hot;95;66;ENE;9;16%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;72;56;Sunny and pleasant;76;59;SE;12;69%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;68;A t-storm in spots;79;68;ESE;4;68%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;97;81;A shower in the p.m.;96;83;SSE;9;68%;66%;12

Chicago, United States;A little rain, windy;41;37;Cloudy with a shower;42;30;NW;12;86%;83%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;S;5;78%;66%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;53;44;Cloudy, p.m. rain;53;42;ESE;5;87%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;74;65;Clouds and sun;74;65;N;9;84%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Cooler with sunshine;61;40;Sunny, but cool;65;45;SE;13;32%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or t-storm;84;75;A shower or t-storm;81;74;S;9;93%;91%;5

Delhi, India;Sunshine and warm;99;72;Warm with hazy sun;101;76;N;6;28%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;55;32;Partly sunny;65;39;SSW;7;30%;5%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;Partly sunny, hotter;100;78;SSE;7;50%;27%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;95;74;A couple of showers;90;75;SSE;6;69%;70%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;54;46;A little a.m. rain;52;44;SSW;20;89%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very warm;82;55;A shower in the a.m.;74;52;NNW;10;41%;87%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;65;55;Partly sunny;66;57;W;12;71%;30%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;82;68;Cloudy and cooler;71;68;N;7;74%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;Nice with some sun;78;55;SE;6;56%;29%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;WNW;10;59%;84%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;Cloudy with a shower;51;38;ENE;8;70%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;97;81;Partly sunny, warm;97;82;SE;8;60%;32%;13

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;86;69;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;E;9;69%;78%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;82;74;A shower or two;82;74;ENE;17;72%;76%;9

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;100;75;Mostly sunny;95;76;NW;5;46%;22%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;91;66;Increasing clouds;90;66;NW;9;37%;55%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;66;52;Partly sunny, mild;68;50;ENE;12;62%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;Spotty showers;92;77;NNW;6;75%;89%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;92;76;Plenty of sunshine;92;73;N;10;45%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;73;53;A t-storm in spots;71;52;WNW;5;72%;63%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;71;49;A stray t-shower;69;50;N;6;49%;73%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunlit and very warm;97;80;Sunny and very warm;98;80;W;12;44%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;81;57;Nice with sunshine;81;58;SSW;7;45%;29%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;107;76;Mostly sunny, warm;107;77;N;11;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;65;49;Warm with some sun;72;54;SSW;7;61%;32%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;86;79;An afternoon shower;87;78;E;15;56%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;85;72;A t-storm or two;88;73;SSW;5;69%;81%;4

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;98;78;Sunshine and hot;102;79;SSW;6;43%;3%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;NE;5;73%;85%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;36;Partly sunny, mild;60;35;E;9;50%;24%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and drizzle;92;78;A t-storm around;88;79;SW;6;74%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;73;67;Partly sunny;74;66;SSE;6;74%;16%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;63;54;Showers/thunderstorm;59;49;WNW;7;77%;83%;8

London, United Kingdom;A t-shower in spots;63;47;Showers around;57;46;SSW;10;77%;67%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;82;56;Nice with some sun;76;53;S;6;25%;3%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;88;77;A morning t-storm;86;76;WSW;6;78%;65%;10

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;64;47;Partly sunny;64;49;SW;7;59%;74%;4

Male, Maldives;Variable clouds;86;78;A t-storm around;89;79;ESE;4;68%;55%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;74;A t-storm or two;82;74;ENE;6;82%;92%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;92;78;Partly sunny;95;78;E;8;54%;36%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Rain, breezy, cooler;60;52;A couple of showers;64;59;NW;13;69%;75%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;80;51;Partly sunny;77;50;NNE;5;34%;36%;13

Miami, United States;A shower or two;85;78;A t-storm in spots;84;64;S;16;69%;79%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;63;44;Partly sunny, warm;67;47;SE;5;66%;44%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;88;79;A t-storm around;87;80;S;6;73%;79%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;71;59;Mostly sunny, nice;75;61;NE;9;61%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Colder with flurries;32;20;A little snow;34;29;ENE;10;43%;89%;2

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;54;35;Mostly sunny;61;43;WSW;7;49%;27%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, humid;90;82;Hazy sunshine;91;83;SW;8;68%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;75;60;A t-storm in spots;75;61;SSE;8;72%;84%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny, warm;75;42;Rain and drizzle;43;41;ENE;12;72%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warm with sunshine;85;61;Sunny and very warm;86;61;WNW;9;39%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;40;25;Mostly sunny;43;35;SSW;14;59%;34%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;56;Brief a.m. showers;64;45;NNW;8;63%;71%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;54;35;Rain and drizzle;56;38;E;4;62%;80%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Colder, morning snow;33;20;An icy mix;31;27;E;19;50%;94%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;84;77;Cloudy with showers;83;77;NE;5;82%;95%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;90;76;NW;8;66%;64%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;86;76;A little rain;85;75;ENE;8;80%;89%;11

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;63;49;Partly sunny;65;47;SW;7;67%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;Sunny and pleasant;82;65;E;8;49%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;100;81;Mostly sunny, warm;97;79;SSW;5;56%;53%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;75;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SE;8;79%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;90;70;An afternoon shower;91;69;ESE;6;47%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, mild;69;46;A p.m. t-storm;73;53;S;6;60%;85%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler with rain;59;37;Partly sunny;57;34;NW;11;49%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;71;54;Showers, mainly late;69;54;SW;7;71%;96%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;65;48;Mostly sunny;67;49;E;6;68%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;74;A morning shower;84;74;SE;7;74%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;48;43;Rain and drizzle;48;44;E;13;71%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, mild;66;48;Cloudy and mild;61;45;SSE;4;71%;66%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;83;74;A shower or t-storm;79;72;E;8;85%;82%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;91;69;A t-storm in spots;92;68;ESE;13;21%;73%;11

Rome, Italy;Warmer;81;58;Showers and t-storms;73;56;N;8;60%;84%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;58;35;Sunny and mild;60;37;ENE;6;56%;4%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and nice;64;51;A little p.m. rain;58;47;W;12;64%;83%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;80;63;A t-storm in spots;83;61;ENE;6;68%;65%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;75;A shower or two;82;75;ESE;16;69%;78%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;Partial sunshine;77;66;N;6;80%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;More sun than clouds;77;52;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;WSW;6;33%;41%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;Partly sunny, nice;85;54;WSW;3;35%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;70;A p.m. shower or two;83;71;N;7;70%;74%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;63;50;Showers/thunderstorm;59;47;NW;5;76%;82%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;52;43;A little rain;51;42;NW;7;67%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Morning rain, cooler;60;42;Partly sunny;59;39;NW;8;50%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;61;52;Plenty of sunshine;66;50;NE;10;42%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;89;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;NNW;6;78%;73%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;79;52;Periods of sun;74;51;SSE;11;63%;20%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;83;76;A brief shower;84;75;E;14;66%;75%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;58;37;Spotty showers;55;39;NNE;5;67%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Some sun and breezy;87;65;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;64;WNW;15;38%;4%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;86;67;Cooler with showers;69;64;ENE;10;74%;91%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Plenty of sunshine;63;38;Spotty showers;58;40;SW;5;69%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;82;57;A little p.m. rain;73;55;SW;7;49%;96%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;62;47;A little p.m. rain;53;40;E;7;73%;85%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;68;52;A shower in the a.m.;66;46;SW;8;39%;98%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;76;60;Sunny and nice;76;60;S;8;59%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;84;64;Periods of sun, warm;83;60;E;7;37%;27%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A bit of p.m. rain;65;61;A little a.m. rain;76;52;N;23;58%;74%;7

Toronto, Canada;Ice pellets;36;25;Very windy;37;36;ENE;30;87%;99%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer;90;64;Sunny, not as warm;78;61;WSW;12;38%;14%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Severe thunderstorms;73;56;Thunderstorms;70;55;WNW;7;77%;86%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;54;25;Rather cloudy, mild;60;34;SSW;11;17%;1%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;51;40;A shower in the a.m.;51;43;NW;5;56%;79%;4

Vienna, Austria;Mild with some sun;70;54;A p.m. t-storm;73;59;SSE;10;58%;83%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warmer;102;76;A t-storm around;96;74;S;8;50%;64%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;68;46;Clouds and sun, mild;67;51;S;6;65%;44%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;72;48;Warm with some sun;77;53;SSE;9;43%;58%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;55;48;Turning cloudy;64;59;NNE;9;65%;97%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;103;76;Clouds and sun, hot;105;76;W;6;40%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;65;37;A shower in spots;61;34;NE;5;37%;52%;7

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit