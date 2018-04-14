Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;16;75%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;A t-storm in spots;36;23;Sunny and less humid;32;23;ESE;13;37%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;27;13;Sunny and beautiful;27;11;NNW;14;31%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Drenching rain;13;11;Showers around;15;11;SW;21;71%;62%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;15;10;A shower or t-storm;17;10;SSE;12;81%;75%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;9;-1;Plenty of sun;9;0;E;6;52%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;20;13;Afternoon showers;17;9;NNE;11;69%;96%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;9;-4;Partly sunny;9;-1;WNW;12;41%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with some sun;32;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;20;ESE;8;71%;66%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, warm;26;15;Partly sunny;25;14;N;12;51%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;20;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;18;N;9;78%;79%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;29;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;16;SE;11;42%;53%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;35;25;A t-storm around;32;24;WSW;7;73%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;Some sun;34;22;Mostly cloudy;33;21;SE;9;48%;14%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and warm;36;28;Some sun, very warm;36;28;S;12;60%;19%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of rain;15;12;Partly sunny;20;12;WSW;14;67%;14%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and breezy;20;6;Sunny;21;8;SW;10;18%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Warm with some sun;26;15;Clouds and sun, warm;26;16;SE;19;53%;6%;5

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;17;9;Warmer;21;11;NW;9;65%;44%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Episodes of sunshine;18;9;SE;9;76%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;23;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;SE;16;72%;66%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;22;10;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;S;18;58%;80%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-storm;18;10;Partly sunny;17;10;SSW;12;72%;58%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny, nice and warm;25;9;Partly sunny;25;9;SE;13;55%;1%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and some clouds;23;11;Periods of sun, warm;24;15;SE;14;57%;36%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;Mostly sunny;24;18;NE;15;63%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Afternoon rain;26;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;18;ENE;7;58%;83%;3

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;8;Mostly sunny;19;7;NW;18;49%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with sunshine;35;19;Sunshine and hot;35;19;ENE;14;16%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;SE;19;69%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;ESE;6;68%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;36;27;A shower in the p.m.;35;28;SSE;15;68%;66%;12

Chicago, United States;A little rain, windy;5;3;Cloudy with a shower;6;-1;NW;20;86%;83%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;8;78%;66%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;12;7;Cloudy, p.m. rain;12;5;ESE;8;87%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;23;18;Clouds and sun;23;19;N;15;84%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Cooler with sunshine;16;4;Sunny, but cool;18;7;SE;20;32%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or t-storm;29;24;A shower or t-storm;27;23;S;14;93%;91%;5

Delhi, India;Sunshine and warm;37;22;Warm with hazy sun;38;24;N;10;28%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;0;Partly sunny;18;4;SSW;12;30%;5%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;Partly sunny, hotter;38;25;SSE;11;50%;27%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A couple of showers;32;24;SSE;9;69%;70%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;12;8;A little a.m. rain;11;7;SSW;33;89%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very warm;28;13;A shower in the a.m.;23;11;NNW;16;41%;87%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny;19;14;W;20;71%;30%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;28;20;Cloudy and cooler;21;20;N;11;74%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Nice with some sun;26;13;SE;9;56%;29%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;WNW;16;59%;84%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;Cloudy with a shower;11;3;ENE;13;70%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;36;27;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;SE;13;60%;32%;13

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;30;21;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;E;14;69%;78%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;24;A shower or two;28;23;ENE;27;72%;76%;9

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;38;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;NW;9;46%;22%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;33;19;Increasing clouds;32;19;NW;14;37%;55%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny, mild;20;10;ENE;19;62%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Spotty showers;33;25;NNW;9;75%;89%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;N;16;45%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;A t-storm in spots;22;11;WNW;7;72%;63%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;22;9;A stray t-shower;20;10;N;10;49%;73%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunlit and very warm;36;27;Sunny and very warm;37;27;W;20;44%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;27;14;Nice with sunshine;27;14;SSW;11;45%;29%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;42;24;Mostly sunny, warm;42;25;N;17;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;18;9;Warm with some sun;22;12;SSW;12;61%;32%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;30;26;An afternoon shower;31;25;E;24;56%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;29;22;A t-storm or two;31;23;SSW;9;69%;81%;4

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;37;26;Sunshine and hot;39;26;SSW;10;43%;3%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;NE;8;73%;85%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;2;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;E;14;50%;24%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and drizzle;33;25;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;10;74%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;23;19;Partly sunny;23;19;SSE;9;74%;16%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;17;12;Showers/thunderstorm;15;9;WNW;11;77%;83%;8

London, United Kingdom;A t-shower in spots;17;8;Showers around;14;8;SSW;16;77%;67%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;28;14;Nice with some sun;25;12;S;9;25%;3%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;A morning t-storm;30;24;WSW;10;78%;65%;10

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;18;9;Partly sunny;18;10;SW;12;59%;74%;4

Male, Maldives;Variable clouds;30;26;A t-storm around;31;26;ESE;6;68%;55%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;23;A t-storm or two;28;24;ENE;9;82%;92%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;26;Partly sunny;35;25;E;13;54%;36%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Rain, breezy, cooler;15;11;A couple of showers;18;15;NW;20;69%;75%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;Partly sunny;25;10;NNE;8;34%;36%;13

Miami, United States;A shower or two;30;25;A t-storm in spots;29;18;S;26;69%;79%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;17;7;Partly sunny, warm;19;8;SE;8;66%;44%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;26;A t-storm around;31;27;S;10;73%;79%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;NE;14;61%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Colder with flurries;0;-7;A little snow;1;-2;ENE;16;43%;89%;2

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;Mostly sunny;16;6;WSW;12;49%;27%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, humid;32;28;Hazy sunshine;33;28;SW;13;68%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;24;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;SSE;13;72%;84%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny, warm;24;5;Rain and drizzle;6;5;ENE;19;72%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warm with sunshine;29;16;Sunny and very warm;30;16;WNW;14;39%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;4;-4;Mostly sunny;6;2;SSW;23;59%;34%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;14;Brief a.m. showers;18;7;NNW;13;63%;71%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;12;1;Rain and drizzle;13;3;E;7;62%;80%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Colder, morning snow;1;-7;An icy mix;0;-3;E;30;50%;94%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;29;25;Cloudy with showers;28;25;NE;8;82%;95%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NW;13;66%;64%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;30;24;A little rain;29;24;ENE;13;80%;89%;11

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;17;9;Partly sunny;18;8;SW;11;67%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;E;13;49%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;38;27;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;SSW;8;56%;53%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SE;13;79%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;32;21;An afternoon shower;33;21;ESE;10;47%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, mild;21;8;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;S;10;60%;85%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler with rain;15;3;Partly sunny;14;1;NW;18;49%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;21;12;Showers, mainly late;21;12;SW;11;71%;96%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;10;E;9;68%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;24;A morning shower;29;23;SE;12;74%;83%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Rain and drizzle;9;7;E;21;71%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, mild;19;9;Cloudy and mild;16;7;SSE;7;71%;66%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;28;23;A shower or t-storm;26;22;E;12;85%;82%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;33;20;A t-storm in spots;33;20;ESE;21;21%;73%;11

Rome, Italy;Warmer;27;14;Showers and t-storms;23;13;N;13;60%;84%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;Sunny and mild;16;3;ENE;9;56%;4%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and nice;18;10;A little p.m. rain;14;8;W;19;64%;83%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A t-storm in spots;28;16;ENE;9;68%;65%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;24;A shower or two;28;24;ESE;26;69%;78%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;Partial sunshine;25;19;N;9;80%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;More sun than clouds;25;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;9;WSW;9;33%;41%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;Partly sunny, nice;29;12;WSW;5;35%;1%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;21;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;N;11;70%;74%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;17;10;Showers/thunderstorm;15;8;NW;8;76%;82%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;11;6;A little rain;10;5;NW;12;67%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Morning rain, cooler;15;5;Partly sunny;15;4;NW;13;50%;1%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;NE;17;42%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;NNW;10;78%;73%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;26;11;Periods of sun;23;10;SSE;18;63%;20%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;24;A brief shower;29;24;E;22;66%;75%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;15;3;Spotty showers;13;4;NNE;7;67%;82%;1

Sydney, Australia;Some sun and breezy;30;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;18;WNW;23;38%;4%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;30;19;Cooler with showers;21;18;ENE;16;74%;91%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Spotty showers;14;5;SW;8;69%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;A little p.m. rain;23;13;SW;11;49%;96%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;17;8;A little p.m. rain;12;5;E;11;73%;85%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;20;11;A shower in the a.m.;19;8;SW;13;39%;98%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;25;16;Sunny and nice;24;15;S;12;59%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;29;18;Periods of sun, warm;28;16;E;11;37%;27%;5

Tokyo, Japan;A bit of p.m. rain;18;16;A little a.m. rain;24;11;N;36;58%;74%;7

Toronto, Canada;Ice pellets;2;-4;Very windy;3;2;ENE;48;87%;99%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer;32;18;Sunny, not as warm;26;16;WSW;19;38%;14%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Severe thunderstorms;23;14;Thunderstorms;21;13;WNW;11;77%;86%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;12;-4;Rather cloudy, mild;16;1;SSW;18;17%;1%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;11;5;A shower in the a.m.;11;6;NW;8;56%;79%;4

Vienna, Austria;Mild with some sun;21;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;SSE;17;58%;83%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warmer;39;24;A t-storm around;35;24;S;13;50%;64%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;20;8;Clouds and sun, mild;20;11;S;10;65%;44%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;22;9;Warm with some sun;25;12;SSE;15;43%;58%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;9;Turning cloudy;18;15;NNE;15;65%;97%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;40;25;Clouds and sun, hot;40;25;W;10;40%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;18;3;A shower in spots;16;1;NE;7;37%;52%;7

