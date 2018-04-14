The Latest: Cheers, cries of 'Winnie!' at funeral for icon

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Latest on funeral for anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

A packed stadium has broken out in cheers and shouts of "Winnie!" as the casket of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is walked in slowly for her official funeral.

The funeral is the highest level that South Africa accords for someone who was not head of state. Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2 at 81.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sitting next to the two daughters of Madikizela-Mandela and Nelson Mandela.

Much of the stadium is filled with supporters of the ruling African National Congress party, the former liberation movement that Madikizela-Mandela had a rocky relationship with in recent years.

___

9 a.m.

Millions of South Africans are preparing to say goodbye to anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as her emotionally charged official funeral begins in Soweto, where she lived until her death on April 2 at 81.

Thousands of mourners have packed a 40,000-seat stadium to bid farewell to the powerful figure who will be buried as a national hero, after lively debate over how she should be remembered.

Often called the "Mother of the Nation" and "Mama Winnie," Madikizela-Mandela fought to keep South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle in the international spotlight while her husband, Nelson Mandela, was imprisoned.

Condolences have poured in from around the world in remembrance of one of the 20th century's most prominent political activists.

"She never stopped fighting. She never stopped serving," civil rights leader Jesse Jackson said Friday.