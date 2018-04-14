  1. Home
Vettel takes pole in China; looking for 3rd straight win

By STEPHEN WADE , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/04/14 15:31

SHANGHAI (AP) — Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari will be on the pole for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix as he looks for his third straight victory to start the season.

Vettel had the quickest lap in qualifying, posting a time of 1 minute, 31.095 seconds, on the 5.451-kilometer course. Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen was second and will start next to Vettel on Sunday.

The two Mercedes cars were next. Valtteri Bottas will start on the second row alongside four-time and defending champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton will be the favorite despite missing the pole. He has won five times in China, including last year, and has won the pole six times.

The third row will be made up of the two Red Bull cars. Max Verstappen will start from the No. 5 spot and teammate Daniel Ricciardo will start in the sixth position.