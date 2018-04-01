Japanese budget retailer Daiso removes Taiwanese hair dye from shelves

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japanese budget retailer Daiso removed Taiwanese-made hair dyes from the shelves of its shops in Japan after allegations they contained formaldehyde.

Broadcaster NHK identified the three products as EverBilena White Hair Touch A Black, B Dark Brown and C Brown, the Central News Agency reported.

As the products had been on sale in Japan since December 2014, an estimated 2 million affected products had already been sold and were to be recalled.

Kyoto-based cosmetics firm Sunpalko had the hair dye pens made in Taiwan and then imported into Japan, CNA reported. Tests by the company showed that the three above products contained levels of formaldehyde exceeding legal maximum limits.

Other tests also revealed problems with erroneous labeling of eye shade products supplied by Sunpalko to Daiso.

The latter company is known in Japan for selling a vast range of products at the fixed price of 100 yen. Outlets in Taiwan sell most items at NT$39 (US$1.32) or NT$49 (US$1.66).