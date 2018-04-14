Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|400
|103—8
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|220
|000
|000—4
|12
|2
Stroman, D.Barnes (6), Clippard (7), Tepera (8), Osuna (9) and R.Martin; Clevinger, Otero (5), McAllister (7), Miller (7), Belisle (8), T.Olson (9) and Gomes. W_D.Barnes 1-0. L_McAllister 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Diaz (4).
___
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|200—3
|9
|0
|Boston
|411
|001
|00x—7
|11
|0
Tillman, Araujo (3), Wright Jr. (5), Hart (7) and Joseph; Rodriguez, Hembree (7), Kelly (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_Tillman 0-3. HRs_Boston, Nunez (2).
___
|New York
|020
|031
|020—8
|11
|1
|Detroit
|000
|010
|230—6
|12
|1
J.Montgomery, Robertson (7), Betances (8), Green (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; Fiers, Farmer (6), Wilson (8), VerHagen (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann. W_J.Montgomery 1-0. L_Fiers 1-1. Sv_A.Chapman (2). HRs_New York, Hicks 2 (2). Detroit, McCann (1), Candelario (1).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|200—2
|6
|2
|Houston
|100
|010
|01x—3
|8
|0
Hamels, C.Martin (7), Jepsen (8), Diekman (8) and Chirinos; Cole, Harris (8), J.Smith (8), Devenski (9) and B.McCann, Stassi. W_J.Smith 1-0. L_Jepsen 0-2. Sv_Devenski (1). HRs_Texas, Chirinos (1), Gallo (4). Houston, Springer 2 (3).
___
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|120—5
|13
|1
|Kansas City
|001
|300
|000—4
|11
|0
Heaney, Ramirez (6), Alvarez (6), Wood (7), Bedrosian (8), Middleton (9) and Maldonado, Rivera; Hammel, Hill (6), Keller (7), Grimm (8), McCarthy (9) and Gallagher. W_Wood 1-0. L_Grimm 0-2. Sv_Middleton (3). HRs_Los Angeles, Pujols (3).
___
|Oakland
|200
|001
|010—4
|8
|0
|Seattle
|200
|000
|50x—7
|11
|1
Triggs, Buchter (6), Petit (7), Coulombe (7), Hatcher (7), Hendriks (8) and Lucroy; Leake, Altavilla (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Marjama. W_Altavilla 1-1. L_Coulombe 0-1. Sv_Diaz (5). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (5), Davis 2 (4). Seattle, Haniger (3), Vogelbach (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|001—2
|7
|2
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
Velasquez, Garcia (7), Morgan (8), E.Ramos (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro; Faria, Alvarado (6), Roe (7), Romo (8), Colome (9) and W.Ramos. W_E.Ramos 1-0. L_Colome 0-2. Sv_Neris (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|040
|000—4
|12
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|2
A.Sanchez, S.Freeman (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and K.Suzuki; Darvish, Duensing (5), Strop (6), M.Montgomery (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_A.Sanchez 1-0. L_Darvish 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Tucker (3).
___
|St. Louis
|010
|004
|000—5
|13
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|210—3
|7
|2
Weaver, Bowman (7), Lyons (8), Leone (8), Norris (9) and Molina; Mahle, Quackenbush (6), Hughes (8), Peralta (9) and Mesoraco. W_Weaver 2-0. L_Mahle 1-2. Sv_Norris (2). HRs_St. Louis, Molina (5), Fowler (2). Cincinnati, Mesoraco (1).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|000—2
|5
|1
|Miami
|010
|031
|20x—7
|14
|0
Kuhl, Crick (6), Neverauskas (7) and E.Diaz; Peters, Guerrero (7), Barraclough (8), Tazawa (9) and Wallach. W_Peters 2-1. L_Kuhl 1-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Diaz (1). Miami, Bour (3).
___
|Colorado
|000
|101
|000—2
|5
|0
|Washington
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|1
Freeland, Oberg (5), B.Shaw (7), Dunn (8), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Roark, Kintzler (7), Solis (8), Gott (9) and Severino. W_Oberg 1-0. L_Roark 1-1. Sv_W.Davis (6). HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (3).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|202
|010—5
|10
|1
|New York
|110
|130
|00x—6
|9
|1
Davies, Jennings (5), Drake (6), J.Barnes (7) and Bandy; Matz, Lugo (6), A.Ramos (8), Blevins (8), Gsellman (8), Familia (9) and Lobaton. W_Matz 1-1. L_Davies 0-2. Sv_Familia (7). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez (2), Braun (3), Shaw (2). New York, Frazier 2 (2).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100—1
|10
|2
|San Diego
|000
|022
|10x—5
|8
|1
Blach, Johnson (6), Dyson (7) and Posey; Ross, Stammen (7), Makita (9), Hand (9) and Hedges. W_Ross 2-1. L_Blach 1-2. Sv_Hand (5). HRs_San Diego, Cordero (2).