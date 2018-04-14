Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 400 103—8 7 0 Cleveland 220 000 000—4 12 2

Stroman, D.Barnes (6), Clippard (7), Tepera (8), Osuna (9) and R.Martin; Clevinger, Otero (5), McAllister (7), Miller (7), Belisle (8), T.Olson (9) and Gomes. W_D.Barnes 1-0. L_McAllister 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Diaz (4).

___

Baltimore 100 000 200—3 9 0 Boston 411 001 00x—7 11 0

Tillman, Araujo (3), Wright Jr. (5), Hart (7) and Joseph; Rodriguez, Hembree (7), Kelly (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_Tillman 0-3. HRs_Boston, Nunez (2).

___

New York 020 031 020—8 11 1 Detroit 000 010 230—6 12 1

J.Montgomery, Robertson (7), Betances (8), Green (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; Fiers, Farmer (6), Wilson (8), VerHagen (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann. W_J.Montgomery 1-0. L_Fiers 1-1. Sv_A.Chapman (2). HRs_New York, Hicks 2 (2). Detroit, McCann (1), Candelario (1).

___

Texas 000 000 200—2 6 2 Houston 100 010 01x—3 8 0

Hamels, C.Martin (7), Jepsen (8), Diekman (8) and Chirinos; Cole, Harris (8), J.Smith (8), Devenski (9) and B.McCann, Stassi. W_J.Smith 1-0. L_Jepsen 0-2. Sv_Devenski (1). HRs_Texas, Chirinos (1), Gallo (4). Houston, Springer 2 (3).

___

Los Angeles 002 000 120—5 13 1 Kansas City 001 300 000—4 11 0

Heaney, Ramirez (6), Alvarez (6), Wood (7), Bedrosian (8), Middleton (9) and Maldonado, Rivera; Hammel, Hill (6), Keller (7), Grimm (8), McCarthy (9) and Gallagher. W_Wood 1-0. L_Grimm 0-2. Sv_Middleton (3). HRs_Los Angeles, Pujols (3).

___

Oakland 200 001 010—4 8 0 Seattle 200 000 50x—7 11 1

Triggs, Buchter (6), Petit (7), Coulombe (7), Hatcher (7), Hendriks (8) and Lucroy; Leake, Altavilla (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Marjama. W_Altavilla 1-1. L_Coulombe 0-1. Sv_Diaz (5). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (5), Davis 2 (4). Seattle, Haniger (3), Vogelbach (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE Philadelphia 000 001 001—2 7 2 Tampa Bay 010 000 000—1 4 0

Velasquez, Garcia (7), Morgan (8), E.Ramos (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro; Faria, Alvarado (6), Roe (7), Romo (8), Colome (9) and W.Ramos. W_E.Ramos 1-0. L_Colome 0-2. Sv_Neris (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 000 040 000—4 12 0 Chicago 000 000 000—0 4 2

A.Sanchez, S.Freeman (7), Minter (8), Vizcaino (9) and K.Suzuki; Darvish, Duensing (5), Strop (6), M.Montgomery (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_A.Sanchez 1-0. L_Darvish 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Tucker (3).

___

St. Louis 010 004 000—5 13 0 Cincinnati 000 000 210—3 7 2

Weaver, Bowman (7), Lyons (8), Leone (8), Norris (9) and Molina; Mahle, Quackenbush (6), Hughes (8), Peralta (9) and Mesoraco. W_Weaver 2-0. L_Mahle 1-2. Sv_Norris (2). HRs_St. Louis, Molina (5), Fowler (2). Cincinnati, Mesoraco (1).

___

Pittsburgh 000 020 000—2 5 1 Miami 010 031 20x—7 14 0

Kuhl, Crick (6), Neverauskas (7) and E.Diaz; Peters, Guerrero (7), Barraclough (8), Tazawa (9) and Wallach. W_Peters 2-1. L_Kuhl 1-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Diaz (1). Miami, Bour (3).

___

Colorado 000 101 000—2 5 0 Washington 000 010 000—1 4 1

Freeland, Oberg (5), B.Shaw (7), Dunn (8), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Roark, Kintzler (7), Solis (8), Gott (9) and Severino. W_Oberg 1-0. L_Roark 1-1. Sv_W.Davis (6). HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (3).

___

Milwaukee 000 202 010—5 10 1 New York 110 130 00x—6 9 1

Davies, Jennings (5), Drake (6), J.Barnes (7) and Bandy; Matz, Lugo (6), A.Ramos (8), Blevins (8), Gsellman (8), Familia (9) and Lobaton. W_Matz 1-1. L_Davies 0-2. Sv_Familia (7). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez (2), Braun (3), Shaw (2). New York, Frazier 2 (2).

___

San Francisco 000 000 100—1 10 2 San Diego 000 022 10x—5 8 1

Blach, Johnson (6), Dyson (7) and Posey; Ross, Stammen (7), Makita (9), Hand (9) and Hedges. W_Ross 2-1. L_Blach 1-2. Sv_Hand (5). HRs_San Diego, Cordero (2).