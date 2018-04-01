Power down for an hour at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A power outage hit Terminal 2 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for almost an hour Saturday morning, causing delays for passengers rushing to board their flights.

Trouble started at 7:38 a.m. when a power line tripped on the basement floor, the Central News Agency reported. Escalators creaked to a halt and mobile bridges became impossible to deploy, leaving passengers stranded inside the building.

Part of the tax-free stores also saw their power cut, with potential customers leaving the dark for unaffected areas, CNA reported.

Power was restored at 8:25 a.m., having affected only two flights, airport management said. All through the problems, security procedures such as the screening of luggage and passports continued normally, CNA reported, while an investigation would have to find out what the precise cause of the blackout was.

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has been plagued by occasional limited power outages, leaks and flooding during torrential rain.