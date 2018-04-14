  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/14 13:25
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 11 2 .846
Toronto 9 5 .643
New York 7 7 .500
Baltimore 5 9 .357
Tampa Bay 3 10 .231 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 4 .636
Cleveland 8 6 .571 ½
Chicago 4 8 .333
Detroit 4 9 .308 4
Kansas City 3 9 .250
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 12 3 .800
Houston 10 4 .714
Seattle 7 4 .636 3
Oakland 5 9 .357
Texas 4 11 .267 8

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 9, Detroit 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 7, Kansas City 1

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Detroit 6

Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto 8, Cleveland 4

Houston 3, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 4

Seattle 7, Oakland 4

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Velazquez 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 0-0) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-2) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 1-1) at Houston (Morton 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Garcia 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Richards 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 2-0), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:08 p.m.