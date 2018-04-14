|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Mauer Min
|10
|34
|6
|14
|.412
|Cano Sea
|10
|32
|10
|13
|.406
|Betts Bos
|13
|50
|15
|18
|.360
|HRamirez Bos
|11
|42
|8
|15
|.357
|Altuve Hou
|14
|54
|8
|19
|.352
|MChapman Oak
|13
|49
|11
|17
|.347
|Judge NYY
|14
|53
|13
|18
|.340
|Simmons LAA
|15
|62
|13
|21
|.339
|DGordon Sea
|10
|42
|7
|14
|.333
|Lowrie Oak
|13
|54
|5
|18
|.333
|Moustakas KC
|12
|48
|8
|16
|.333
|Segura Sea
|10
|42
|8
|14
|.333
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gallo, Texas, 4; MChapman, Oakland, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Diaz, Toronto, 4; 21 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 13; HRamirez, Boston, 12; Gallo, Texas, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; MChapman, Oakland, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; JMartinez, Boston, 11; 8 tied at 10.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Junis, Kansas City, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2-0; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; Verlander, Houston, 2-0.