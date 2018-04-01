Upcoming events in Taipei for April 14-21

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It is midway through April and that means the temperature is rising, and rain is on the horizon. But no matter the weather, there are plenty of events going on around town to keep you active.



Here is a list of events going on around Taipei over the next week, have a look and see what you and friends can get up to.

Conventions, Festivals, and Exhibitions

Looking for an excellent and eclectic music experience this weekend? The Urban Nomad Opening Freakout music festival is happening on Tiger Mountain this weekend (April 14-15). The festival is a prelude to the Urban Nomad Film Fest, which takes place May. For more information of the international fest of art, music and culture, check our report here!







Saturday, April 14 a second music and dancing festival is happening at Taipei’s Huashan 1914 Creative Park. The Taipei “EXTRA: Open Air” festival aims to be a monthly outdoor electronic music party. The event website says to “bring your positive energy, your sunglasses and your usual smile!”

April is the season for Tung Blossoms, and throughout Taiwan various locations are participating in the Hakka Tung Blossom Festival. There are several locations you can see the Tung flowers in New Taipei, including; Xindian, Shenkeng, and Tucheng districts.

For those looking for opportunities to advance their business startup or just engage in some friendly professional networking, Taiwan’ Startup Stadium has two events coming up this week that may be of interest. On Wednesday, April 18 at 6:00p.m., the “Battle of Startup Ecosystems” event will be held with experts representing the start-up ecosystems in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand all getting together to discuss small business in Asia.



Then on Thursday, April 19 the Startup Stadium is hosting the “Rock the Mic Asia” event on the first floor of the Syntrend Department Store, where participants can come and make a three minute pitch for their startup for the chance to be featured at THREE regional conferences. People who want to pitch their business need to register by April 17.

Music, Dance, and Entertainment

On Sunday, April 15 those interested in Taipei’s underground music scene should check out the Sailorteam Taipei DJ music party, hosted by Neoncity records, to hear some of the latest synth pop, future punk, and vaporwave.

People looking to enjoy live acoustic music can check out shows every Wednesday night in chilled out atmosphere at the bar Crafted, located at Maji Square. On Wednesday, April 18, the artist will be Josh Gerardi.

“The Diary of Anne Frank” will be performed by Taipei’s own Butterfly Effect Theater Company on only a few more occasions. Don’t miss your chance to catch the show. See it tonight, April 14 at 8:00 p.m. or tomorrow April 15 at 2:30 p.m., at the UMAY Theater. Tickets can be purchased here.



Starting Saturday, April 21 and continuing every weekend until May 26, pet lovers are invited to the PAINT SIP art space near Taipei 101 for an afternoon to “Paint Your Pet.” Bring your pet, and join other pet owners for a relaxing social afternoon of animal fun and creativity. The event is NT$1,600 per person (or NT$1,400) if you sign up as a group and starts at 1:00 p.m.







National Concert Hall and Theater

Among several upcoming events this week at the National Concert Hall and Theater, here are three that you might be interested in!

For those interested in experimental theater and modern art that combines interpretive dance and musical performance, consider checking out the presentation from Freedom Beat entitled “CAGE: Survival Game.” The sure-to-be-unique performance is happening April 20-22 at the Experimental Stage of the Nat. Theater.



If you enjoy choral ensembles, then be sure to check out the Formosa Youth Choir Concert: “O Shone Nacht.” Some of Taiwan’s most talented young singers singing together are sure to make for a memorable performance. The concert is happening Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.



The Contemporary Legend Theater will be putting on a performance entitled “108 Heroes – Tales from the Water Margin.” The show incorporates Asian mythological motifs, into a modern style theater drama. The promo video below promises that the show will be visually stunning. Performances are scheduled April 19-22 at 7:30 p.m.



Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday April 14, and next Saturday, April 21 there are social networking events at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.