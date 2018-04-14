  1. Home
Cole strikes out 14, Astros beat Rangers 3-2

By  Associated Press
2018/04/14 11:21

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 13, 2018, in Hou

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) and George Springer (4) celebrate after a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Friday, April 13, 2018, in Houston

Texas Rangers center fielder Drew Robinson tries to field a hit by Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday,

Texas Rangers' Jurickson Profar, right, hits a pop fly as Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann, center, and home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi (10) watch dur

HOUSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out a career-high 14 in seven innings and Derek Fisher scored the go-ahead run on Drew Robinson's error in the eighth, sending the Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Cole allowed two runs and three hits. The ace right-hander has 36 strikeouts in 21 innings in his first three starts with Houston after he was acquired in an offseason trade with Pittsburgh.

But Cole Hamels kept Texas in the game with six effective innings, limiting Houston to two more homers by George Springer.

Fisher came in to run for Evan Gattis after he walked with one out. Marwin Gonzalez followed with a single to center off Kevin Jepsen (0-2), and Fisher scored all the way from first after Robinson misplayed the ball.