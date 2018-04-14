|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Toronto
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|New York
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|Baltimore
|5
|9
|.357
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Chicago
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Detroit
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Kansas City
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Houston
|10
|4
|.714
|1
|Seattle
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Oakland
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Texas
|4
|11
|.267
|7½
___
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland 9, Detroit 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 7, Kansas City 1
|Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ppd.
Boston 7, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Detroit 6
Philadelphia 2, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 8, Cleveland 4
Houston 3, Texas 2
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Velazquez 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Liriano 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-2) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Houston (Morton 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Garcia 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 2-0), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Graveman 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:08 p.m.