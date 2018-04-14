Hosking hangs on for gold in Commonwealth Games road race

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Australian cyclist Chloe Hosking hung on during a wild sprint finish with four other competitors to win the gold medal Saturday in the women's road race at the Commonwealth Games.

Hosking held off several challenges over the past 200 meters from eventual silver medal winner Georgia Williams of New Zealand and Wales rider Danielle Rowe, who took bronze.

Those podium finishers, along with fourth-place Sharlotte Lucas of New Zealand and fifth-place Sarah Roy of Australia, were all given the same time of 3 hours, 2 minutes, 18 seconds for the 112.2-kilometer race on a loop course on the Currumbin beachfront.

"It was just pure relief, it's so special to have won on home soil," Hosking said. "Lots of people say road cycling at the Commonwealth Games is not a big deal, but you know what? I'm Commonwealth champion ..."

She received plenty of tactical help during the race from her five fellow Australians.

"I wish all of the girls could have 'Commonwealth Games winner' on their CV," Hosking said. "I really couldn't have won without them."

The men's road race was scheduled later Saturday.

In women's boxing, Mary Kom of India made a successful return to the ring by beating Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland in a unanimous decision in the gold medal match in the 45 to 48 kilogram division.

Kom is a former five-time world amateur champion who won a bronze medal in the 51-kilogram division at the London Olympics in 2012.

The 35-year-old mother of three is now a politician in the Upper House of the Indian parliament.

In men's basketball semifinals, Australia, paced by Jesse Wagstaff's 17 points, had no trouble advancing to Sunday's gold medal final, beating Scotland 103-46. They will play the winner of the later semifinal between New Zealand and Canada.

Australia, led by Dallas WNBA center Liz Cambage, plays England in the women's gold medal basketball final on Saturday night. New Zealand will play Canada for the bronze medal.

Australia will try to win its sixth consecutive gold medal in men's field hockey when it plays New Zealand, also on Saturday evening.

And on the final day of the track program, the men's 1,500, women's 5,000 and four sets of relays are among the finals scheduled.

The games, which began April 4, end Sunday with the men's and women's marathon, rugby sevens finals and the closing ceremony.