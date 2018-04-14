  1. Home
BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/14 10:44
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Mauer Min 10 34 6 14 .412
Cano Sea 10 32 10 13 .406
Betts Bos 13 50 15 18 .360
HRamirez Bos 11 42 8 15 .357
Simmons LAA 14 59 13 21 .356
Altuve Hou 13 51 8 18 .353
MChapman Oak 13 49 11 17 .347
Judge NYY 13 49 12 17 .347
Moustakas KC 11 44 8 15 .341
DGordon Sea 10 42 7 14 .333
Gregorius NYY 13 42 11 14 .333
Lowrie Oak 13 54 5 18 .333
Segura Sea 10 42 8 14 .333
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 4; Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Diaz, Toronto, 4; 20 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 12; HRamirez, Boston, 12; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; MChapman, Oakland, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; JMartinez, Boston, 11; 9 tied at 10.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Junis, Kansas City, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2-0; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; Verlander, Houston, 2-0.