All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 5 0 1 16 14 4 Atlanta United FC 4 1 0 12 13 6 New England 3 1 1 10 10 5 Columbus 3 2 1 10 9 6 Orlando City 3 2 1 10 11 10 New York 2 2 0 6 10 5 Montreal 2 3 0 6 5 9 Philadelphia 1 2 2 5 3 6 Chicago 1 2 1 4 7 8 Toronto FC 1 2 0 3 3 4 D.C. United 0 3 2 2 5 10 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 4 1 1 13 12 9 Vancouver 3 2 1 10 8 9 LA Galaxy 2 2 1 7 7 8 Real Salt Lake 2 3 1 7 6 14 Los Angeles FC 2 2 0 6 9 10 Minnesota United 2 3 0 6 6 9 FC Dallas 1 0 3 6 6 3 Colorado 1 1 2 5 7 5 Houston 1 2 1 4 7 6 San Jose 1 2 1 4 7 8 Portland 0 3 2 2 6 12 Seattle 0 3 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, April 11

New York City FC 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Friday, April 13

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 0

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 14

Montreal at New York, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Colorado, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 15

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 6 p.m.

Friday, April 20

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 21

Los Angeles FC at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Houston, 3 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 3:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 22

Minnesota United at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Portland, 6 p.m.