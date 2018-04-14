  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/14 10:16
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Grandal LAD 9 32 5 12 .375
Martinez StL 14 48 4 18 .375
Posey SF 12 40 5 15 .375
RFlaherty Atl 12 41 7 15 .366
Dickerson Pit 11 45 10 16 .356
LeMahieu Col 14 57 8 20 .351
Kendrick Was 11 43 3 15 .349
Swanson Atl 12 50 5 17 .340
Bryant ChC 13 51 7 17 .333
Cabrera NYM 11 45 10 15 .333
Hoskins Phi 12 36 7 12 .333
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 6; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; LeMahieu, Colorado, 4; DeJong, St. Louis, 4; JBaez, Chicago, 4; 10 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 14; Harper, Washington, 12; Tucker, Atlanta, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; FFreeman, Atlanta, 11; Molina, St. Louis, 11; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 11; Cespedes, New York, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10.

Pitching

TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 15 tied at 2-0.