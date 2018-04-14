  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Trump to address nation on Syria

By  Associated Press
2018/04/14 08:58

FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as he meets in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. Trump said

Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting, Friday, April 13, 2018, at United Nations headquarters.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, testify on the FY2019 budget during a hearing of the House Armed S

Protesters hold up a placard as bus passengers look on during a demonstration, Friday, April 13, 2018, in London, organised by the Stop the War Coalit

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, April 13, 2018. Sanders

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on U.S. missile strikes on Syria (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump is set to address the nation Friday night amid anticipation of a retaliatory strike for an apparent Syrian chemical weapon attack last week.

That's according to a source familiar with the president's plans, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Trump has said he will hold the Syrian government, as well as its Russian and Iranian allies, accountable for the suspected attack.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said Friday afternoon that Trump "is going to hold the Syrian government accountable. He's also going to hold the Russians and the Iranians who are propping up this regime responsible."

___

5 p.m.

The U.S. Navy was moving an additional Tomahawk missile-armed ship within striking range of Syria as President Donald Trump and his national security aides mulled the scope and timing of an expected military assault in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack.

Trump's U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, said the president had not yet made a final decision, two days after he tweeted that Russia should "get ready" because a missile attack "will be coming" at Moscow's chief Middle East ally.

The presence of Russian troops and air defenses in Syria were among numerous complications weighing on Trump, who must also consider the dangers to roughly 2,000 American troops in the country if Russia were to retaliate for U.S. strikes.