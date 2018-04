NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri was suspended for three games Friday for boarding Boston forward Tommy Wingels during Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Kadri was assessed a major penalty for charging and a game misconduct midway through the third period in the Maple Leafs' 5-1 loss Thursday night. The center had 32 goals and 23 assists in 80 games during the regular season.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday night in Boston.