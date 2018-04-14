Brazil mayor wants jailed ex-president transferred elsewhere

SAO PAULO (AP) — The mayor of the city where former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is jailed wants him transferred elsewhere in the name of public order.

Curitiba Mayor Rafael Greca asked federal authorities on Friday to move da Silva to a place that is safe and suitable to his case.

Thousands of Da Silva supporters are camping near the federal police building where he has served his corruption and money laundering conviction since Saturday.

Earlier this week, a judge decided supporters needed to move their camp to a park nearby, but Workers' Party chairwoman Gleisi Hoffmann refused saying Da Silva's arrest was illegal and protesters didn't choose to be there.

Supporters of the former president said they will go wherever da Silva is jailed until he is freed.