GOP-led House committee demands interviews with Pruitt aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House oversight committee is demanding interviews with five close aides to embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, including his security chief.

House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy issued a letter to Pruitt on Friday directing EPA to make the witnesses available for transcribed interviews with investigators. The South Carolina Republican also demanded a long list of documents from EPA about Pruitt's travel spending and unprecedented security precautions.

Among those on the interview list is Pasquale "Nino" Perrotta, the head of Pruitt's 20-member personal protective detail. EPA has spent about $3 million on Pruitt's security.

Also set to be interviewed by the committee is the EPA deputy chief of staff, who alleges he faced retaliation after pushing back against Pruitt's outsized spending demands.