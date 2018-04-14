  1. Home
60 Arizona National Guard troops arrive at Mexico border

By  Associated Press
2018/04/14 06:06

In this April 10, 2018 frame from video, a National Guard troop watches over Rio Grande River on the border in Roma, Texas. The deployment of National

FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Border Patrol agent Eduardo Olmos walks near the secondary fence separating Tijuana, Mexico, background, and

FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence near the San Ysidro Port

A Customs and Border Patrol agent monitors where the fence ends along the international border Tuesday, April 10, 2018 near Nogales, Ariz. The Republi

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say 60 of 338 Arizona National Guard members who will be deployed for President Donald Trump's plan for troops at the U.S.-Mexico border have arrived at the border town of Nogales.

Chief Border Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch of the U.S. Border Control's Tucson Sector and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday said the troops' arrival does not represent border militarization.

Trump wants to send up to 4,000 National Guard members to the border to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Karisch and Ducey say the Arizona contingent will perform support roles such as road repair, aerial surveillance and camera operation.

They say that will free up Border Patrol agents to concentrate on law enforcement.

National guard members from California, New Mexico and Texas will also participate in the effort.