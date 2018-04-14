|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Grandal LAD
|9
|32
|5
|12
|.375
|Posey SF
|12
|40
|5
|15
|.375
|RFlaherty Atl
|12
|41
|7
|15
|.366
|Hoskins Phi
|11
|33
|7
|12
|.364
|Martinez StL
|13
|44
|4
|16
|.364
|LeMahieu Col
|14
|57
|8
|20
|.351
|Kendrick Was
|11
|43
|3
|15
|.349
|Moran Pit
|10
|35
|5
|12
|.343
|Dickerson Pit
|10
|41
|9
|14
|.341
|Swanson Atl
|12
|50
|5
|17
|.340
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 6; Thames, Milwaukee, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; LeMahieu, Colorado, 4; Molina, St. Louis, 4; DeJong, St. Louis, 4; JBaez, Chicago, 4; 9 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 14; Harper, Washington, 12; Tucker, Atlanta, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; FFreeman, Atlanta, 11; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 11; Cespedes, New York, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; 5 tied at 9.
|Pitching
TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 14 tied at 2-0.