Leader of secretive group appears before federal judge

NEW YORK (AP) — The leader of a secretive group accused of coercing female followers into having sex and getting branded with his initials remains behind bars after a federal court appearance.

Keith Raniere responded "Yes, your honor" in response to the judge's questions but did not enter a plea during the brief hearing Friday in Brooklyn. His attorney said no bail is currently being requested.

In March, federal authorities raided an upstate New York residence connected to the group, called NXIVM.

Raniere was arrested in Mexico, where the group also runs programs.

Onlookers in the court included a former girlfriend of the defendant who left the group in 2009.