The Latest: Online pharmacy sentenced for illegal imports

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of an online Canadian pharmacy for illegally importing drugs into the U.S. (all times local):

1 p.m.

A Montana judge has sentenced a Canadian online pharmacy to pay $34 million for importing counterfeit and unapproved drugs into the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen on Friday accepted plea agreements with Canada Drugs and its founder, Kris Thorkelson.

The company pleaded guilty to introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce, and two subsidiary companies pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit drugs.

Thorkelson pleaded guilty to knowing about and concealing a felony crime.

Prosecutors say the company has made at least $78 million since 2001 by importing mislabeled and unapproved drugs. That includes two counterfeit cancer drugs that had no active ingredients.

Canada Drugs was also sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to stop selling unapproved, misbranded and counterfeit drugs.

Thorkelson received five years' probation with six months' house arrest. He also must pay a $250,000 fine.

___

12:15 a.m.

A Canadian online pharmacy is expected to be fined $34 million for importing counterfeit cancer drugs and other unapproved pharmaceuticals into the United States.

Canada Drugs, which calls itself that nation's largest internet drugstore, and its founder, Kris Thorkelson, are being sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to felony charges in the U.S. state of Montana.

Prosecutors say the company has made at least $78 million since 2001 by importing mislabeled and unapproved drugs. That includes two counterfeit cancer drugs that had no active ingredients.

The sentencing recommendations include the company forfeiting $29 million in revenues from the illegal prescriptions between 2009 and 2013, plus a $5 million fine and five years' probation.

Prosecutors are asking for six months of house arrest, five years of probation and a $250,000 fine for Thorkelson.