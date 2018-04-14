BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2576
|Up
|12
|May
|2546
|2582
|2536
|2564
|Up
|22
|Jul
|2604
|Up
|13
|Jul
|2570
|2593
|2552
|2576
|Up
|12
|Sep
|2601
|2620
|2581
|2604
|Up
|13
|Dec
|2605
|2630
|2592
|2615
|Up
|13
|Mar
|2611
|2623
|2585
|2609
|Up
|15
|May
|2612
|2624
|2603
|2611
|Up
|15
|Jul
|2627
|2628
|2614
|2614
|Up
|14
|Sep
|2627
|2632
|2617
|2617
|Up
|14
|Dec
|2623
|2623
|2620
|2620
|Up
|14
|Mar
|2632
|Up
|14