BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2576 Up 12 May 2546 2582 2536 2564 Up 22 Jul 2604 Up 13 Jul 2570 2593 2552 2576 Up 12 Sep 2601 2620 2581 2604 Up 13 Dec 2605 2630 2592 2615 Up 13 Mar 2611 2623 2585 2609 Up 15 May 2612 2624 2603 2611 Up 15 Jul 2627 2628 2614 2614 Up 14 Sep 2627 2632 2617 2617 Up 14 Dec 2623 2623 2620 2620 Up 14 Mar 2632 Up 14