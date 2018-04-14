  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/14 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2576 Up 12
May 2546 2582 2536 2564 Up 22
Jul 2604 Up 13
Jul 2570 2593 2552 2576 Up 12
Sep 2601 2620 2581 2604 Up 13
Dec 2605 2630 2592 2615 Up 13
Mar 2611 2623 2585 2609 Up 15
May 2612 2624 2603 2611 Up 15
Jul 2627 2628 2614 2614 Up 14
Sep 2627 2632 2617 2617 Up 14
Dec 2623 2623 2620 2620 Up 14
Mar 2632 Up 14