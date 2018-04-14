NOT REAL NEWS: Buzz Aldrin didn't see aliens on moon mission

Buzz Aldrin never said he saw aliens during his voyage to the moon, despite a recent online story claiming the astronaut passed a "lie detector test" confirming a close encounter.

The widely shared story started with the British tabloid Daily Star, which claims the second man to walk on the moon "took part" in research conducted by an Ohio woman, Sharry Edwards.

Edwards told The Associated Press in an email, "There were no tests." She claims that reviews of recordings of Aldrin's voice indicate he "has a firm belief" that he saw a UFO.

But that's not what Aldrin said in a 2014 question-and-answer session on Reddit. He described a light that appeared to be moving alongside his spacecraft and said "it was not an alien."

NASA spokeswoman Stephanie Schierholz said in an email to the AP that Aldrin likely saw panels that separated as the Apollo 11 command module maneuvered to dock with the lunar lander on the way to the moon in 1969.

___

___

___

