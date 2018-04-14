Hindu nationalist lawmaker held after rape allegation

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A governing Hindu nationalist party lawmaker has been arrested after being accused of abducting and raping a teenage girl whose father died following an assault by a mob led by his brother when the girl protested.

Abhishek Dayal, a spokesman for the federal Central Bureau of Investigation, says lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested on Friday after questioning in Lucknow, the capital of northern Uttar Pradesh state.

He denies the allegation.

The teen also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of shielding him and the police of delaying his prosecution.

Violent crimes against women have been on the rise in India despite tough laws enacted by the government in 2013.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are a victim of a sex crime.