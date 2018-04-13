  1. Home
More leaders join Trump in dropping out of Americas Summit

By  Associated Press
2018/04/13 22:39

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A steadily growing list of leaders are joining U.S. President Donald Trump in choosing to send an alternate to the Summit of the Americas.

The regional gathering of Western Hemisphere leaders is set to kick off Friday in Peru without the presence of at least four other presidents besides Trump.

Others like Cuban President Raul Castro have still not confirmed their attendance.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno returned home after photos surfaced indicating three journalists kidnapped by a Colombia dissident group had been killed.

Leaders from El Salvador, Guatemala and Paraguay announced in recent days they're sending alternates as they tend to domestic matters.

Some observers believe the shrinking list of presidents slated to attend could be indicative of leaders lowering the priority they place on the summit.