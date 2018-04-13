Robot soccer world cup to take place in central Taiwan in August

TAIPEI (CNA) -- The Ministry of Science and Technology has won a bid to host the 2018 Federation of International Robot Soccer Association (FIRA) Robo World Cup, which will take place in Taichung, central Taiwan, from Aug. 6-11, the science minister announced Friday.



Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) expressed hope that the tournament will give the world a chance to see Taiwan's skills in robotics.



The competition will feature robots with artificial intelligence from countries including Taiwan, Germany, the United States, China, Japan and South Korea.



They will compete in a range of tournaments, including three-on-three matches for humanoid robots and two-on-two games for wheeled robots, according to the organizers of the event.



While the robots will lack the speed and mobility of actual human soccer players, Chen said, what makes these matches interesting is how the robots use artificial intelligence and big data analysis to figure out how to move and how to win.



The FIRA Robo World Cup is an annual event that takes place around the world, the last one of which took place in 2017 in the southern city of Kaohsiung.